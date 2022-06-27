Generic blue print floor plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Another piece of land in Bethlehem Township is being considered for an apartment complex.

Attorney Erich Schock, representing Cornerstone Consulting, presented a sketch plan to the township planning commission Monday night, depicting 26 proposed apartment units on Freemansburg Avenue.

The apartment complex is proposed to be built on a vacant lot at 5007 Freemansburg Ave., across from CVS.

The only access to the complex would be from Freemansburg Avenue, with both access points crossing the merge lane. This bothered Planner Barry Roth, who considered that area of Freemansburg a "drag strip" with no possibility for cars to be able to safely turn left out of the proposed accessway.

Planning commission members suggested making the shape of the complex more uniform on both sides and to consider building some sort of recreational piece outside for tenants.

No action was taken by the planning commission Monday, as only a sketch plan was presented to start the development process.

The proposed apartment complex plan will now make its appearance before the township commissioners to ask for consideration for potential rezoning in the rural residential area.

