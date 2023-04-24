BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission tabled a preliminary plan for a housing development Monday night at the Municipal Building.

The proposal, known as Fields at Farmersville, is scheduled for a 52-acre tract at 3107 Farmersville Rd., known also as the Miller Farm. The developer, Kay Builders, is offering 108 residences on the site consisting of single-family homes and townhomes. Monday night's proposal featured a reduction in total units from a previously presented version and deleted the construction of apartment units entirely.

The townhomes would have two-car garages and would be "a traditional height" and not four stories. The project would include traffic improvements the developer's representatives said would comply with the township's lighting requests. Townhouse density will require more discussions with the township, according to the developer's representatives.

Developer representatives said Monday night that two overhead lines passing over the property are creating right-of-way issues with PPL. In addition, the property has two streams that pass through the property, one of which is the Nancy Run.

During a public comment session, residents who spoke expressed concerns about the impact the project would have on the environment, wildlife, and traffic.

In other news, the commission tabled final plan approval for a 45,048-square-foot, two-story medical office building on a 5.3-acre lot at the southwest corner of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. The facility will be utilized by St. Luke's University Health Network and will not cater to overnight stays, which means the property would not be considered a hospital.

The developers also sought a waiver for two-to-one slopes to address an easement with a neighboring property owner, which the commission granted. Planners also requested the developer put in vegetation to cut down on traffic headlights and speed bumps in the parking lot.