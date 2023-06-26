Bethlehem Twp. planners vote to advance Easton Avenue medical office

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – By a unanimous vote Monday night, the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission advanced the final land development plan of a proposed medical office.

The 45,000-square-foot facility is planned for 5 acres of land at the southwest corner of the Easton Avenue-Farmersville Road intersection in Bethlehem Township. Across Easton Avenue is another doctor's office — the St. Luke's William Penn Family Practice. An apartment complex has also been proposed for the southeastern corner of this intersection.

The medical office's parking lot would feature two-way entrances/exits on both Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road, according to renderings of the site by its developer, TSV-CEVN Bethlehem LLC.

The developer requested one waiver of a township ordinance to permit a 2-to-1 slope — meaning a slope that moves 2 feet vertically for every 1 foot horizontally — along the intersection of Easton Avenue and East Reeve Drive to minimize potential impact on homeowners whose backyards are adjacent to the proposed facility. The slope along this intersection is located behind and west of the development site.

Planning commission Vice Chairman James Daley made a motion to grant this waiver, with Chairman Les Walker seconding.

The decision to advance this proposal came during a 30-minute meeting, after more anticipated matters like the proposed Chrin V7 and Miller Farms developments were pulled from the township's agenda on Monday afternoon. The proposed twin homes development at 1932 Farmersville Road — south of Freemansburg Avenue — was also not discussed at the meeting.

The medical office proposal now heads to the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners for final approval.

The township's planning commission will next meet on Monday, July 24. Walker said he will be absent from this meeting, so Daley will preside.