BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay Builders' proposed housing development on Farmersville Road elicited complaints Monday night from Bethlehem Township residents — the same residents whose homes now cover what also used to be open space, one planning commissioner reminded them.
Opponents said it is time for the township to take a stand against more development because traffic is congested, flooding is frequent and open space is disappearing.
The township planning commission made no decision at its meeting, and any recommendation to the board of commissioners may be months away. The planners make recommendations, and the board makes final decisions on land use.
Kay Builders plans to put a mix of 166 single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on the Miller Farm at 3107 Farmersville Road, a 52-acre tract of open space. The land is privately owned and in a zone that allows residential development. The planning commission reviewed a preliminary sketch plan.
Commission Chairman Les Walker said the Miller family has nobody to take over the farm, and they have the right to sell it. He also noted that all Bethlehem Township homes were once open space.
"All the developments were farmland," he pointed out. "Now we live in developments that used to be farms."
The view of a farm is scenic and nostalgic, but "When you bought the home, you didn't buy the view," Walker said.
Kay has an option to buy the land, according to the commission, and residents who object to development should go to the commissioners' meetings, and ask Northampton County and the State of Pennsylvania to try to preserve the land.
Several issues, such as the burden on schools, wildlife migration and the effect on the electrical grid go beyond the commission's authority. The planners consider the township's land-use rules and make recommendations based on whether plans conform, commission attorney Brian Panella said.
Richard Roseberry, engineer for the project, said there will be many months before all studies of the tract are done. The meeting Monday was to provide information and for Kay Builders to get feedback. The feedback consisted mostly of people saying, do not do this.
Kay Builders could put 265 units on the land based on township zoning rules, Roseberry said, and "pack it with townhouses," but limited it to 166, including rental apartments. He added that the developer plans to meet ordinances.
"It's certainly the intent of us when we move forward with this project that we have a fully compliant plan," he said.
The stone farmhouse will be kept as a community center for the homeowners association (HOA) that Kay Builders will organize.
Richard Brooks, also representing Kay Builders, said he will be available to talk as the plan progresses.
"Call Kay to get into contact with me," he said. "I'll be glad to explain everything I can."
Traffic along Farmersville Road is a problem, several residents said, with busy intersections at the intersection with Easton Avenue to the north, and Freemansburg Avenue to the south.
Township Engineer Anthony Tallarida said there is a design in place to convert the two Farmersville/Freemansburg T-junctions into a traditional four-way intersection and construction might begin in a year or two.
"The township keeps putting off traffic issues," said Allen Billiard III, a Farmersville Road resident. Bethlehem Township has succumbed to "development mania," he added. "There is no sense of community as this community continues to be bulldozed for development."
"Our neighborhood gets flooded out as it is," said David Wong. He complained of a changing character to the township.
"We don't want to live in New Jersey or Maryland," he said.
"This is bad, just all around," said Thomas Keefer.
Some residents were told that their comments were not pertinent to the discussion of land use as the meeting went on for more than two hours. Several times, residents were advised to take their questions to the commissioners. Among those speaking Monday was Dale Sourbeck, who is a commissioner.
Ultimately, the township cannot stop a landowner if the proposed use meets land-use rules, attorney Panella explained. Land owners can sell their property and developers can build on it. Not liking a plan is not enough to recommend against it.
That did not mollify residents.
"We're the ones who live here," said Renee Stone. "We're the ones who have to exit onto Farmersville Road."
Wildlife, cows and goose droppings were also discussed. Some speakers said they will attend the commissioners' meetings to object.
The next commissioners' meeting will be Monday, April 4, in person and broadcast via Zoom at 7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Township municipal building. See the township website for the agenda. The Kay plan was identified as the "Miller Parcel" on Monday's agenda.
Because of the expected volume of discussion about the Farmersville Road proposal, other items were dropped from Monday's planning agenda.