BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | Authorities in Northampton County allege a New York man tried using a bogus driver’s license to tap into a bank account containing more than $400,000.
Bethlehem Township police were dispatched to a TD Bank in the 2700 block of Easton Avenue on Oct. 29 for a report of a theft in progress. A bank teller told an officer that a man later identified as Carlos Hatch Jr. passed a phony driver’s license in an attempt to access a customer’s account, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the account contained $459,000.
It’s not clear from court records whether Hatch, of Manhattan, N.Y., knew the victim or why he was in the Lehigh Valley trying to access the account.
The 47-year-old now faces single felony counts of attempted theft, forgery, identity theft and access device fraud. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of a crime and possessing a counterfeit access device.
District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned Hatch, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.