BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County are investigating after a series of mail thefts.
Police were notified Oct. 19 of mail thefts occurring in several neighborhoods off of Harvard Place and off of 10th Street (near Easton Avenue), according to a news release from township police.
Township police say the thieves appear to be targeting outbound mail. Police are asking anybody who had outbound mail on Oct. 14 to verify its receipt. Police say they are aware of four victims at this time.
If you mailed any checks, continue to check your accounts to ensure that the checks are the proper amount to the proper entity, township police said.
Police are asking anybody who was a victim of mail theft to file a report by calling the non-emergency dispatch number: 610-759-2200. Victims should also file a report with the USPS, township police said.
Police released a photo of a vehicle they suspect is connected with the mail thefts. Police are asking anybody with information related to the suspect vehicle to contact Inv. Fox at efox@bethlehemtwp.com or 610-419-9646.