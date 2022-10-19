BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend.

A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.

Police say the child cried out alerting the parents, and the man ran away from the scene. A Walmart employee was notified of the incident but did not have a complete picture of what happened, police said. Once the family notified the Walmart employee, the family left the store without providing identifying contact information, according to township police.

Walmart staff later checked video surveillance and found that the man was in the store on Saturday from 8:11 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., police said. The man was also in the store on Sunday from 3:19 p.m. to 3:36 p.m. and was seen following a toddler and young school-age child around the store, according to township police.

Through investigative resources investigators identified the man as a known Megan’s Law offender who is on parole for offenses against children, police said. PA State Parole filed a parole violation after being notified, and the man was quickly apprehended and detained on the violations, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are seeking to identify and obtain contact information for the family involved in the reported incident involving alleged contact with the child in the shopping cart. Police are also seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the man and his actions at Walmart during the mentioned dates/times or anyone else who may have come in contact with the man or has information to share.

People with information can call Inv. Brehm at 610-814-6414 or email pbrehm@bethlehemtwp.com.