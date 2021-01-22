BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | A Northampton County man is facing charges for his alleged drunken escapades in his Bethlehem Township neighborhood Tuesday morning, including lurking in the bushes outside someone’s home.
Bethlehem Township police charged Jason A. Silva with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and related offenses in connection with the early-morning ruckus in the 3600 block of Temple Court. District Judge Christian Weber arraigned the 32-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $10,000.
Township police were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Temple Court about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a man threatening the residents of the home and “causing a scene,” according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers she was sitting in her car, when a man in dark clothing appeared and began shouting at her and banging on the car window. The man later identified as Silva allegedly shouted that he’d break into her home and “take everything that you own,” according to court records.
Concerned for her safety, the victim drove away and called her parents at the home to report what had happened. When she returned home, Silva was allegedly standing in the bushes next to her house watching her car.
When confronted by the victim’s parents, he allegedly began shouting and moving toward their home.
Arriving officers said they heard a man screaming from a house directly behind the victims’, including screaming obscenities “very loudly multiple times.” After police detained him, Silva kept cursing loudly. Officers said he smelled of alcohol and couldn’t stand up straight.
When told he was under arrest, Silva allegedly kept screaming obscenities and kicked about, ignoring orders to cooperate with officers.
Silva, of Rutgers Drive, now faces single counts of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night, public drunkenness and criminal trespass. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 1.
As a condition of bail, the judge ordered that Silva undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations and be subjected to random drug and alcohol screenings.