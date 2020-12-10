BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Tammy Wendling was getting a lot of calls, and like many of us often do, just let it go.
But when they didn't stop she decided maybe it was something she should address.
"It was a recording, the woman's name was Olivia and she was calling from Apple, because my account was compromised, and I had to call back immediately. So, naturally, I called back immediately," Wendling said.
The call-back number she was given led her to a recording about it being a scam. But when she called back the number the call came from, she was told she reached Apple and that someone was trying to steal her identity. They could help.
"They needed to go into all of my accounts and make sure that everything was OK," Wendling said.
It seemed off, but the person on the other end told her to download Team Viewer on the app store. That app lets another person access your device. She was familiar with it.
"We work with a lot of IT people that say you need to share your screen with me, so I can go in and fix it for you," Wendling said.
She didn't download it-a comment on the app store warned people of a scam.
Sgt. Shaun Powell with Bethlehem Township police is aware of this type of scheme.
"They might go right into your saved passwords and find your bank account information," Powell said.
He says identifying if something like this is fraud or not usually comes down to whether you solicited help.
Wendling's information wasn't compromised, but she did have quite a headache on her hands.
"They were just relentless," Wendling said.
64 calls in 24 hours. They stopped when she told them she knew it was a scam.