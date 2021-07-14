BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking people to make sure they have received their mail after reports of mail thefts Wednesday morning.
Bethlehem Township say they were notified of mail thefts occurring in several neighborhoods off of Freemansburg Avenue Wednesday around 10-11 a.m.
The suspect vehicle was a silver or grey sedan with tinted windows, township police said in a news release.
Police are asking that you check that your outbound mail was delivered and that you received your inbound mail Wednesday. People can sign up for USPS's free service, Informed Delivery. You get an email every day with a picture of what's to be delivered.
If you are a victim of mail theft, people can file a report with township police by calling their non-emergency dispatch number: 610-759-2200. People can then file a report with the USPS.
If anyone has any surveillance video to share that captured a theft or the vehicle, people can email Sgt. Powell at spowell@bethlehemtwp.com.