Jose Daniel Carrasco

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities in the Lehigh Valley are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing person.

Jose Daniel Carrasco, 25 years old, was last seen on December 9 around 8 a.m. in the area of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road in Bethlehem Township. He is described as being around 5'10" tall, weighing 300 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. He has no tattoos. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and a red skull cap.

If seen, or if you might know his location, please dial 911.

People who have any information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Inv. Stevens at 610-814-6473 or email astevens@bethlehemtwp.com.

