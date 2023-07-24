BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Monday night, the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to place proposed warehouse and hospital developments into administrative review.

The first proposal, by Texas-based developer Trammell Crow, calls for the construction of an 866,350-square-foot industrial warehouse at 1600 Freemansburg Ave. The site straddles the border between Bethlehem Township and the Borough of Freemansburg.



For nearly an hour, planners questioned John Pollock, the senior vice president of Trammell Crow's Conshohocken office, and traffic engineer AnnMarie Vigilante about the project's viability. The proposed warehouse includes 500 parking spaces and 74 loading docks for trucks, according to Bethlehem Township documents.

According to Vigilante, the proposed warehouse would generate 1,481 total trips from 741 vehicles in a typical weekday of operation, with 17 truck trips each coming during the peak morning and evening rush hours. About 520 daily truck trips from more than 200 trucks would be generated, Vigilante said.

Both planners and residents expressed concerns about the traffic increases coming to this stretch of Freemansburg Avenue, which already has difficult intersections with Willow Park Road and Main Street in Freemansburg.

"The intersection at Freemansburg (Avenue) and Willow Park Road is willfully old-school," said Planner Barry Roth. "...Adding this traffic on is like Russian roulette for people trying make left turns."



Roth and Vice Chairman James Daley both expressed concerns about truck drivers choosing to travel east on Freemansburg Avenue toward Route 33 instead of west toward Pembroke Road, in order to avoid traffic in the city of Bethlehem. This would increase traffic on a one-lane stretch of Freemansburg Avenue that was not designed to accommodate it, they said.

Resident Tom Keefer, of Carter Road, echoed the planners' concerns, arguing that township roads "can't handle" eastbound traffic that the project would generate.

"None of the roads can handle that," Keefer said of the traffic. "Even Freemansburg Avenue can't handle that."



Among other concerns, Planner David Wong said the proposed single-access point for vehicles entering the warehouse site would cause backups on Freemansburg Avenue, to which Pollock responded that the plan called for two queuing lanes for trucks before they pass the facility's guard tower.

St. Luke's expansion The St. Luke's proposal calls for the construction of a new five-story wing that would add 146 beds to the hospital's Anderson Campus, near the intersection of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.

According to project engineer Scott Pasterski, the extended campus would include a helipad atop the new building for medevac purposes.

The helipad would be temporarily located near the property's northeast corner while the expansion construction occurs, according to St. Luke's Director of Planning and Construction Zak Appleby. This area would become a parking lot for the new building once it is complete, Appleby said.

Pasterski noted that the expansion would require several waivers of township ordinances, as well as more specified details for helicopter flights to be coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. Daley and Roth agreed that the planning commission needed more time to consider such plans.

"The list of waivers is something we should have had more time to review and look at," Daley said.

After roughly 30 minutes of discussion, Roth introduced a motion to place the proposal into administrative review, which was seconded by Planner Anna Thomas, and passed unanimously. The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission will next meet on Monday, Aug. 28.