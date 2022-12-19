BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1.
The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Specifically, the Wawa would be located at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.
The proposal was rejected for failure to comply with eight ordinances, requirements or provisions in the zoning code.
Wagner's attorney, Julie Wagner Burkart, said prior to the vote the denial reasons were not valid and the township "showed bad faith" toward the applicant.
St. Luke's medical office building
In other news, commissioners granted conditional preliminary land development plan approval for a 27,750-square foot, two-story medical office building on a 5.3-acre lot at the southwest corner of William Penn Highway and Farmersville Road. The facility will be utilized by St. Luke's Health Network.
Currently the property contains an abandoned cement factory. The factory will be demolished.
Verizon substation
In other business, the legislative body approved site plans for a Verizon Wireless substation. The substation is slated for 4114 Birch Ave., on the southside of Freemansburg Avenue and west of Birch Drive.
Verizon plans to erect a 155-wireless communications monopole with an emergency backup ground-level generator, fence, base equipment and an existing wireless communication facility on the property. The property is owned by PPL Corporation and will be leased by Verizon.