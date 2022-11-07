BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue.
The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into four lots: the existing Sonoma Ridge Apartments lot, an approximate 2-acre parcel for Wawa, roughly an acre for a drive-thru commercial use, and around 2 acres for apartment buildings comprised of a total of 16 units. The proposed Wawa use is not permitted in existing zoning.
Donald Wright, secretary of the planning commission and also a township resident, said most of the commission is in favor of the rezoning to allow the Wawa.
"We do have some concerns about what may go on that site if this is rejected," Wright stated.
According to Wright, the lot was previously owned by a church for development about 20 years ago when the land in question was last zoned. If it had not been for the church owning the property, Wright believes the land would already have the requested zoning.
"I believe it is a good project for that site," he said. "We can control it a little better, absolutely, with what we do.
Wright then requested the decision be deferred to the next meeting so the full team of commissioners could vote rather than just the three present Monday.
Mark Wagner, the developer proposing the zoning change and also a lifetime Bethlehem resident, said the idea of a convenience store and gas station on Freemansburg Avenue has been requested of him by township citizens for over 25 years.
"There's been many more people than ever wanted a CVS, which we got approved next door about 15 years ago," Wagner said. "There were objectors at that meeting, too. Now they all shop there and enjoy the convenience afforded to them right there in their own community."
Wagner announced to the board that if they deny this "de minimis" zoning change, the township would lose a triple-A corporate tenant, a tax base of over $100,000 from the Wawa alone and more than $200,000 for the entire project in real estate taxes.
Ellen Navarro, a local resident, was very passionate in her plea to the board to deny the zoning change.
"A Wawa in that area would be the worst thing to happen," Navarro said. "You would have kids hanging out every night. You would have people coming in and out, driving through to get their fast food or whatever."
Navarro then turned to Mark Wagner and yelled, "Mr. Wagner, would you like this in your backyard?"
Replying to Navarro, Wagner shouted from the crowd, "I have (Route) 33 in my backyard!"
"Yeah, you have 33 in your pocket, not your backyard — trust me!" Navarro said. "It's all in your pocket. You don't care about anything but the money you can make, and that's all you ever cared about!"
Bethlehem Township resident for 26 years and a chemical worker for 43 years, Albert Fulcher warned the board of the dangers of putting a gas station so close to homes.
"You want to put a commercial business in the middle, and even set this back closer to the houses," Fulcher stated. [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] suggests 300-500 feet, and he [Wagner] wants them even closer."
Fulcher warned of chemicals that come from gas stations. Benzene, xylene and toluene are all byproducts of gasoline, he said.
"Benzene has no age limit, and it doesn't care who it affects," warned Fulcher. "Children are more susceptible to it because of their smaller lungs. The slightest breeze will bring it into the house."
The meeting was taken over with cheers and applause from a mostly thrilled room after the board announced their denial of the zoning changes.