BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Traffic congestion, a dwindling number of farms, frequent flooding and wildlife migration are all reasons why Bethlehem Township residents are fighting to keep a new development off of Farmersville Road. But is it too late?
The farm owned by the Miller family is in a zone that allows for residential development. Township officials say the family has nobody to take over the farm, and that an agreement of sale with a developer is in place.
Resident Kevin Cope has seen Bethlehem Township change a lot over the last 30 years, but it was this latest proposal for the Miller's farm that made him say enough is enough.
"Little by little, we're starting to see this open space where a lot of us came out to enjoy is disappearing," said Cope.
Kay Builders wants to put up a mix of 166 single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on the property on Farmersville Road, which is down the street from the Farmersville Road at Freemansburg Avenue intersection.
"We have the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township, so now we're going to be adding hundreds and hundreds of more cars on this potential street every day," said Cope.
Many are questioning why the township or Northampton County aren't stopping the development.
"The fact of the matter is, this is an arm's length private transaction that the county didn't even know about," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "I wish the farm would go into farmland preservation. The farmer has made another decision as is his right to do in our country."
The county adds it has spent $12 million on farm preservation in the last four years, and it plans to spend at least that in the next four years.
"We're approaching in the very near future of being able to preserve 250 farms," said McClure. "We're closing in on 20,000 acres."
"Whether it be farmland, open space, green space, whatever, we really need it," said Cope.
Township Commissioner Dale Sourbeck says he doubts any last-minute effort to buy the land to preserve it would be successful, but he does encourage residents to express their concerns. He says the township couldn't afford to buy the land.
Kay Builders was at a planning commission meeting Monday to get feedback.
Planning Commission Chair Les Walker noted all Bethlehem Township homes were once open space.
The planning commission makes recommendations, and the board makes final decisions on land use. The board meets next Monday.
Kay Builders says the stone farmhouse would serve as a community center for the homeowners association. All units would be for sale, and work is underway with the Millers to preserve the history of the farm.
Technically based on the township zoning rules, a developer could put 265 units on the land, though Kay Builders has proposed 166.