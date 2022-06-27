BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Some residents in one Northampton County neighborhood are against the idea of a Wawa coming to the area.
"We have a few hundred signatures on a petition they do not want it built there." Said Bethlehem Township Commissioner Dale Sourbeck.
That may not matter for a Bethlehem Township Wawa planned for the 3600 block of Nazareth Pike. The township planning commission is reviewing the final plan and could sign off Monday night.
What Commissioner Dale Sourbeck hopes matters in making a decision?
A December Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Letter.. estimating a more than 1500 car increase in traffic.
"I was a volunteer for meals on wheels for 10 years. In my experience the traffic can be a nightmare and this will only add to that." He described
As long as developer Collaboration 3A LLC of Bethlehem meets all the zoning requirements. the project will be approved, like it or not, says another commissioner.
As part of the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association Michael Harrington concerns flow with the Creek and the Camel's Hump Farm wetlands that feed into it. Each are across the street. He fears an increase in cars will harm perhaps the best trout waters in the state.
"We would like to see the entire surface be pervious so no runoff to the creek." He said.
If approved he's hoping the Wawa's parking lot would be similar to this where stormwater and pollution sinks. not runs.
The project's engineer says that's not in the plans but a retention basin and inlet filters to catch water runoff are.
Harrington says that's not enough.
"Vapors ultimately turn into water droplets ago into the ecosystem." Harrington said, which he adds is also a concern.
The project engineer also says right turn lane into Oakland road will help traffic. He's confident they've met all the township demands.
If approved by the Planning Commission, it goes before the Commissioners for final approval next week. Construction could start by fall.