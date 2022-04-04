BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Residents first heard of Kay Builders' proposed housing development on Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township last Monday, but opposition to the project still remains at the forefront one week later.
About 20 residents came out to the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night to voice their disapproval of the proposed single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments proposed to be built on a 52-acre open space lot known as the Miller Farm. All dwellings will be for sale; there will be no rentals.
The land at 3107 Farmersville Road is privately owned and in a zone which allows for residential development.
The proposal was first heard last Monday by the township's planning commission, but no decision had been made to move forward after review of the developer's preliminary sketch plan.
While the planning commission makes recommendations on the proposed plan, the township's board of commissioners will have the final say. This was made clear during the public comment section at Monday night's meeting.
Nearly half the residents in the audience took a stand at the podium, urging board members to fight to stop new developments such as this from toppling any farmland left in the township.
Many residents shared the same concerns, questioning why there is nothing the board can do to prevent further development, since they have the final vote.
"Why won’t you fight this?" one resident asked the board.
Commissioner Malissa Davis repeatedly explained to residents there are state laws that prevent how much interference the board has when it comes to developing on a municipality’s land, and if the board does interfere, she said, it could result in a lawsuit against the township.
"It's the law," Davis said. "We take an oath to obey the law."
Unsatisfied with that explanation, residents wanted to know how they and the commissioners could work to change those laws.
Board members recommended residents contact local politicians, with the hope the state may in the future change laws relevant to proposed developments on municipal lands.
The proposed development on Miller Farm is expected to formally be on the agenda for the April 18 meeting of the board of commissioners.
Other business
Capt. Gregory Gottschall was sworn in as the new Bethlehem Township chief of police, surrounded by his family and members of the township police department. Former Chief Dan Pancoast retired after 43 years on the force within the township.
President John Merhottein of the board of commissioners noted that Pancoast was the longest-serving officer in township history.