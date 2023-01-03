NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. Localized visibility less than one quarter mile in some spots. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&