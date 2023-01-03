BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners received recommendations Tuesday night on the future of its public works department's facilities.
A report issued by MKSD Architects indicated the current public works site is lacking, and listed 40 "deficiencies or future deficiencies." If all addressed, the deficiencies will cost taxpayers nearly $4.8 million.
High priorities to address include:
- A garage which does not have enough room.
- A salt shed in poor condition and inadequate overall.
- Poor site lighting.
- Providing for dump truck covering.
- Upgrades to the water service line to serve the brine machine.
- Replacement or widening of overhead doors.
The report indicated also medium priorities and a "wish list."
An existing site evaluation indicated poor paving at 4450 Falmer Drive and access drives. A review of the existing building found that windows and overhead doors should be replaced, in addition to the HVAC system and garage exhaust and heat.
Other recommended site updates involved the building's plumbing, lighting and fire alarm and security system. The salt shed was found to have inadequate storing space, is in overall poor condition and does not allow for internal loading.
The consultant offered various options including a proposed 12,500-square-foot building; a 3,544-square-foot salt shed; existing building renovation; and relocation of yard waste, with a $10.1 million total cost.
A second redesign plan calls for a 16,140-square-foot garage and a 2,940-square-foot, two-story administrative office addition, among other projects, with a $13.1 million cost.
A third proposal involves a relocation to Hope Road and sale of Falmer Drive, for a total net $15.2 million cost.
The township will pursue Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and Commonwealth Financing Authority Local Share Account funds through the state and Northampton and Lehigh county grants.
Commissioners who spoke questioned some of the deficiencies and total costs compared to other township priorities.
In other business, Tuesday night's meeting produced several appointments to various boards, commissions and councils. Anna Thomas and Mary Grube were appointed to the planning commission, and Zachary Chromiak was named to the zoning hearing board.