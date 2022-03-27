BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's first public review of Kay Builders' plan to put 166 homes on one of the township's last farms will be held Monday.
The planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. in-person at the 4225 Easton Ave. municipal building, and there is a virtual option to view the proceedings.
The Kay Builders' plan filed with the township shows a mix of dwellings for the 52-acre Miller Farm on 3107 Farmersville Road, across the street from the municipal park.
The Miller tract, home now to cows, is one of the last agricultural operations left in the township. If the development proceeds as presented, the land will hold 60 single-family homes, 40 townhouses and 66 apartments. The plan shows trees along most borders and provides for open space.
Northampton County records show no sale of the land as of last week but buyers often reach an agreement of sale pending approvals. Such an agreement would not be listed publicly.
Monday's look at the sketch plan, a preliminary document, will include reviews by the township engineer, zoning office, public-works department and fire marshal.
Residents have raised several issues on social media about traffic and stormwater, but land use is not determined by referendum. The Nancy Run creek crosses the property, raising flooding concerns.
Neighbors have also complained about losing open space and scenic views. Of course, many of those same residents, in developments with names such as "The Towns at Highland Park," also live in homes that were farmland not too many years ago. The farm is surrounded by houses on three sides.
South of the Miller land, Kay Builders is marketing "The Fields at RiverHill," with home prices in a range of $422,900 to $681,400
Residential construction jumped during the 1950s, according to the township website. Farmland has been converted to residential and commercial uses for decades and the population has grown to 25,868, based on the 2020 U.S. census, up from 23,730 in 2010.
The Miller tract is bounded by Reeve Drive to the north, Farmersville Road to the east, Walter Road to the south and Sapphire Lane to the west. The sketch plans shows two entrances onto Farmersville Road, one connecting with Pheasant Run Court and the other to the south, facing the township park. On the west side, one road would connect to Scherman Boulevard and another would run into Hummingbird Lane.
Traffic in the area is already an acknowledged problem. Board of Commissioners President John Merhottein has called the nearby junctions of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township." There is a plan to align the two T-junctions into one standard intersection with a traffic light, but no timetable for getting the work done.
To the north, the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road also backs up. Meanwhile, the township has had a pre-application meeting about the potential for construction of a medical office building at that intersection.
Construction of about 274 apartments is planned for the township and the City of Bethlehem to the west on Easton Avenue, adding to the traffic flow.
Ultimately, the unpopularity of development does not matter. During discussion of the 220 new units planned for the former Bethlehem Drive-In site on Easton Avenue, township attorney Jim Broughal said not liking a plan is not sufficient reason to deny it.
"You have to state chapter and verse of what provisions of the zoning and subdivision or stormwater ordinance the developer failed to meet," Broughal said March 7. "You can't just say, `I don't like it.' "
Details of the meeting are available on the township website.