BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners will meet tonight to review apartments planned for Freemansburg Avenue that are not permitted under the zoning code.
 
The 2.3 acres at 5007 Freemansburg Ave., at the corner of Wagner Drive and across from a CVS drugstore, is in a Rural Residential zone. The proposed 26-unit three-story is not allowed in the RR zone.
 
"The applicant is appearing before the board to gather general comments on the plan and to gauge the board's interest in potentially entertaining a zoning change," according to a memo included in tonight's meeting agenda. No vote is planned for tonight.
 
Bethlehem Township documents cite storm water and traffic as issues to be addressed. If the current plan won approval, the building would cover 9,200 square feet, have 65 parking spaces and two entrances onto Freemansburg Avenue.
 
At a planning commission meeting last month, Commissioner Barry Roth objected, saying that section of Freemansburg Avenue is a "drag strip" and that cars would not be able to make left turns out of the proposed apartments. No action was taken at that meeting. So far, only a sketch plan -- a preliminary look at the proposal -- has been presented. 
 
The last sale of the land, according to Northampton County records, was for $225,250 in 2002. Badi Associates, a limited liability company, is the owner. A real estate listing said the lot "is located in a high traffic area with 60,000 vehicles passing by."
 
The land was pitched as a site for small stores, cafes, officials and specialty shops "with approval from the township."
 
The asking price was $415,000, according to ReMax, and the site is under contract.
 
The township has, like the City of Bethlehem and other Lehigh Valley towns, seen an increase in apartment development. Near the border with the city, 220 units are planned for the old Bethlehem Drive-In off Easton Avenue, and on Farmersville Road, Kay Builders plans to put up a mixed development of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments.
 
At that site, on the Miller Farm, all units would be sold, not rented. 
 
Residents have complained at meetings about traffic. In addition to the development in the township, apartments are planned for Linden Street in Bethlehem and on the Bethlehem City side of Easton Avenue, just across from the border. 
 
The commissioners also will review the final plan for the Mill Creek Business Park. That proposal is for four buildings, total of 500,000 square feet, on 62 acres just north of the Park and Ride site off Route 33. That development is up for conditional approval.
 
The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. today in the township building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.
 
 
*******
Agenda
 
Bethlehem Township
 
 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you