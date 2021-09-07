BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – An attempt to prevent horses on the Bethlehem Township's portion of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor Trail by repealing an ordinance has failed to garner enough support from commissioners.
The repeal of the ordinance, which states that horses are allowed on the trail under certain conditions, failed by a 3-2 vote during the public hearing on Tuesday. Commissioners John Merhottein and Michael Hudak voted in favor of rescinding.
According to officials, repealing the ordinance was considered after numerous complaints earlier this year from joggers, bicyclists, dog walkers and representatives from the D&L Trail about horse manure not being collected.
"It's become, for the most part, unenforceable," Hudak said. "No one takes ownership of the waste."
Some commissioners in attendance for Tuesday night's board meeting, however, said the matter has become a personal squabble between Hudak and the Heidi von Libenstein, the owner of Horse Unplugged LLC. Her company provides horseback riding on the trail by the hour, often with as many as 12 horses at one time.
"I did nothing but forward complaints," Hudak said. "When a complaint comes to me as a commissioner, I forward it along. That's the oath we all took as a commissioner."
"So if you want to sit here and condemn me for doing my job, that's fine," he said. "Accuse me of whatever you want, I'm just forwarding along the complaints of the silent minority, not the vocal majority."
During the meeting, Commissioner Dale Sourbeck presented a petition with more than 100 signatures of residents in favor of keeping the ordinance intact. Sourbeck added that the ordinance would still be hard to enforce since more than just Bethlehem Township residents use the trail.
"If we pass this ordinance and people from Easton come down and ride on their horses," Sourbeck said, "how are we going to enforce this?"
Several residents also attended the meeting and said they ride horses on the trail and would like for it to remain open for that use.
"I will be very unhappy if I can't just ride my horse down the road and ride on the trail," said Joan McPeak. "Other people do use the trail. We understand nobody wants to walk or ride their bike or push their stroller through horse manure."
"Let's address the problem and come up with solutions," von Libenstein said. "It's not fair to them to come through and have to have a diaper on their horse or a wheel barrel behind them because someone is out to attack my business."
"My issue is not with you," Merhottein said. "My issue is having horse manure on the trail. And I'm not saying it's you."
Commissioner Malissa Davis said while she changed her opinion on the matter, she was cautiously optimistic that the manure problem would not persist.
"If it turns out that there are incidents on this trail, I will support bringing this ordinance back," Davis said.