BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – At an anticipated hearing Wednesday night, the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board granted continuance to a developer seeking to open a convenience store at 3530 Freemansburg Ave.
The developer, KGN Tobacco Corp., sought a "special exception" to Section 275-65.A of the township's zoning ordinance in its quest to transform the former Heights Community Federal Credit Union building into a convenience store. This ordinance establishes that the site is in both Neighborhood Commercial and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay zoning districts.
"We're here tonight only for the issue of the use," said attorney Matthew Deschler, who represented the developer.
However, it quickly became clear that others at the hearing were focused on issues beyond the developer's use of the building.
Representing residents opposed to the development, Allentown attorney Samuel Cohen argued the "character" of the neighborhood should be considered in addition to use, as it would be affected by any transformation of the site.
"I understand that the application is for the particular use," Cohen said. "But with the special exception, we're dealing with criteria that involves traffic [and] the character of the neighborhood — both of which involve the traffic patterns, delivery patterns and the amount of parking."
Responding to a question from board member Zachary Chromiak, Cohen noted that Chapter 275, Section 21 of the township's ordinance — which deals with special exception uses — requires developers to submit "eight sets of site plans" to the board, unless waived by zoning officer Samantha Smith. With Smith absent from the meeting, the developer could not obtain a waiver from her on Wednesday.
Later, township solicitor Lawrence Fox pressed Deschler over whether a "merger" had occurred between two separate KGN-owned lots that will factor into the development. Fox said he believed the consolidation of these lots constituted a merger, to which Deschler responded that the township previously ruled it did not.
"If the township doesn't view this as a merger, I don't think the zoning hearing board is in a position to overrule that," Deschler said.
Ultimately, the lack of a coherent site plan prompted the board to grant a continuance, giving KGN time to return to the drawing board.
"The board pretty much agrees that we need to see a site plan," zoning Chairman Paul Weiss said after a brief deliberation.
The board opted to continue the hearing to Wednesday, Aug. 30, provided Deschler agree to waive a township requirement that a final decision be issued within 45 days of the initial hearing. Deschler agreed to do so, meaning the hearing will continue on Aug. 30.
On Wednesday night, the zoners also heard from Aashish and Shafali Kharb, who sought relief for setback requirements on their Westwood Drive property.
Aashish Kharb explained that the unique location of the property meant the township classified their "side" yard, which faces Church Road, as a second front yard and thus subjected it to a 50-foot setback requirement. Seeking to expand into this side yard, Kharb asked the board to allow a 20-foot setback — a variance of 30 feet.
"This is going to be our forever home, so it's not something we are building on for financial gain," Kharb said.
The board unanimously granted the Kharbs a 30-foot variance.
The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet again on Wednesday, July 26. On that date, the board will hear a land use relief request from Robert and Susan Takach, among other items. The Takachs' request is continued from the original June 28 agenda.