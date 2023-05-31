Bethlehem Twp. zoners grant 2 variances, postpone convenience store hearing

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – At its monthly hearing Wednesday night, the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted two dimensional variances for projects that would otherwise violate township ordinances.
The board granted the first variance to Patrick and Alysia Dugan, of Bethlehem Township's River Hill Estates development. The Dugan couple wanted to build a 7- to 8-foot high deck in their backyard to properly connect with the sliding glass door and the rest of their home, despite a township ordinance restricting decks to a maximum height of 4 feet.
During his hearing, Patrick Dugan claimed the deck height restriction was not properly accounted for nor disclosed to him by River Hill Estates' developer, meaning that other homeowners in the development could also request similar variances for their own decks in the future.
To comply with the ordinance, Dugan would have needed to construct a stairway several feet down to a shorter deck, which he said would prevent his elderly relatives and future young children from accessing it safely.
"We have a 90-year-old grandmother who doesn't do any steps at all," Dugan said. "Four feet of steps down to our deck would basically prohibit her from ever joining us [for] any kind of barbecue."
While they ultimately sided with the Dugans, the board members were concerned about the precedent that could be set by bending the township's deck height rules. To combat this, township solicitor Lawrence Fox said the variance would be limited to the River Hill Estates development and therefore have "no precedential value" for homeowners seeking deck height variances in the rest of the township.
BAVTS student-constructed home
The board also heard a request from Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School regarding one of its student-constructed homes at 3266 Hecktown Road across from the school. The porch of one of the homes has a 17.5-foot front yard setback, despite a township ordinance requiring such setbacks to be at least 25 feet.
BAVTS was represented by KingSpry attorney Richard Campbell Jr., who called three witnesses to strengthen his argument that altering the porch to comply with the ordinance would be unproductive and costly.
The first witness, BAVTS Executive Director Adam Lazarchak, noted that only a triangular section of the porch crosses the required setback line, but the entire porch would need to be rebuilt to comply with township ordinance.
The second witness, BAVTS Construction Manager Brian Moser, cited the township's 2017 approval of the project to claim that the school believed it had complied with necessary setback requirements.
The third witness, Van Cleef Engineering Land Surveyor Michael Gula, has overseen the project since 2016 and was accepted as an expert in his field by the board. In response to a question from Campbell, Gula said he believes the current porch is aesthetically pleasing and does not significantly alter the characteristics of the surrounding neighborhood.
With very little discussion, the board sided unanimously with Campbell and granted the variance before adjourning the meeting.
Convenience store proposal
Before the variance hearings, the board postponed the highly-anticipated hearing for KGN Gourmet Foods' proposed convenience store at 3833 Freemansburg Ave., frustrating several citizens who wanted more information about the proposal. This hearing is now scheduled for the next zoning hearing board meeting on Wednesday, June 28.