Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building.

The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.

The Wawa is proposed at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.

Tuesday night's appeal sought a decision that the applicant's challenge has merit, and that the township's overlay district map is "defective" and is an example of dubious "spot zoning."

Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7.

Further, the appeal courted a board recommendation of "site-specific relief" to extend the Mixed-Use Village Overlay district to the applicant's parcels. The parcels are in the Medium High Density Residential and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay districts.

"Despite the fact that it has similar characteristics of the properties in the Mixed-Use Overlay zone, it was categorized as something different," attorney Julie Wagner Burkart, representing Wagner Enterprises, said of the applicant's parcels. "The effect of excluding the property is to prohibit the property's use."

Wagner Burkart's first witness was property owner and real estate developer Mark Wagner, who testified that neighboring parcels with similar characteristics to his were zoned Mixed-Use Village Overlay.

"The parcels are virtually the same," Mark Wagner testified. "The soil is the same, the topography is the same."

He noted further that he has spent more than $115,000 over the last three years to develop the plan under the Mixed-Use Village Overlay district because the township's commissioners and planning commission had "advanced" the plan through the approval process.

During cross-examination, township attorney Jim Preston said "an established and long-time real estate developer with experience in obtaining approvals from townships" over more than 40 years would know the difference between the township advancing a plan versus the township voting to approve a zoning change.

Further cross-examination centered on the premise that other zones around the two parcels Wagner sought to change were, in fact, consistent with the two parcels.

Wagner Burkart's second witness was Darrin Heckman, a senior project manager at Keystone Consulting Engineering. During lengthy testimony, Heckman stated his project plans had complied with various municipal agencies and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and they had received various approvals from other agencies to advance the project.

"We met the letter of the ordinance," Heckman testified.

Preston said although the project had advanced through various approval process steps, the agencies or bodies advancing them did not know the zoning under which the plan was conceived had not gained Bethlehem Township's approval. Further, Preston indicated that even had the project acquired Mixed-Use Village Overlay status, the plan would still require two variances.

Residents in attendance who objected to the plan cited traffic and safety issues from the Wawa.

"They already beat us for one Wawa at (Route) 191," said Tom Keefer, a nearly 30-year resident of Bethlehem Township. "I don't want to see a second one."

"It's traffic, and they're open 24-hours a day," he said. "The traffic is the biggest problem. It can take you anywhere from 10 minutes to 50 minutes to get through this township."

However, the zoning hearing board is not judging those issues in this appeal.

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex that included a Wawa, a bank and apartments.

On Dec. 19, the township board of commissioners denied the complex in a 4-1 vote for failure to comply with eight ordinances, requirements or provisions in the zoning code.

Wagner Burkart argued that night the denial reasons were invalid and the township "showed bad faith" toward the applicant.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Feb. 15.