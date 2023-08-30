Bethlehem Twp. zoners to make decision on Freemansburg Avenue convenience store

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held a special exception hearing on a proposed convenience store Wednesday night at the municipal building.
The developer, KGN Tobacco Corp., is proposing the store for 3530 Freemansburg Ave., at the location of the former Heights Community Federal Credit Union. The location covers two zoning districts: Neighborhood Commercial and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay.
KGN officials testified the store would operate in a manner similar to their Hellertown facility — selling drinks, daily and emergency supplies, cigarettes, cigars and sandwiches. The store would have one employee with roughly two to three customers in the facility at a given time.
Proposed operating hours would be between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., with deliveries occurring between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Attorney Matthew Deschler, representing KGN, told zoners the township's code allowed a convenience store to operate between 6 a.m. and midnight. By not opening until two hours later and closing three hours earlier than required, he told the board the business "would fit nicely" into the neighborhood.
"We're just using the building as the bank did," Deschler noted.
However, several residents who raised objections did not share those sentiments. They lamented traffic and noise and made a general argument that a store would not be consistent with the neighborhood.
One resident, Robert Capuano, questioned about "blind spots" in leaving the facility from the existing driveway. Another, Anene Kisilewicz raised concerns as to whether UPS or Federal Express trucks could safely enter or leave the parking lot.
Samuel Cohen, an attorney representing some opposing residents, argued the proposal was "inconsistent" with the township's comprehensive plan. In addition, he stated a convenience store would have a detrimental impact on the neighborhood.
After several hours, the hearing concluded with Chairman Paul Weiss indicating a decision would be rendered within 45 days.