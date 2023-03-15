BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – An appeal hearing before the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board for a proposed commercial and residential complex concluded Wednesday night at the municipal building.
The applicant, Wagner Enterprises, is seeking to build a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
The Wawa is proposed at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.
The hearing concluded Wagner Enterprises' assertion the township's overlay district map is "defective" and is an example of dubious "spot zoning."
Further, the appeal is seeking a board recommendation of "site-specific relief" to extend the Mixed-Use Village Overlay District to the applicant's parcels, which are in the Medium High Density Residential and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay districts.
During her closing statement, Wagner Enterprises attorney Julie Wagner Burkart said her client's site shares characteristics with nearby properties to the north and the west zoned Mixed-Use Village Overlay. Those characteristics include similar topography, natural features and location. Further, she said the township's zoning of the parcels was arbitrary and irrational.
Two other attorneys — James Preston and Matthew Deschler — representing the township and a private party against Wagner then offered their closing statements.
Deschler said the hearing for a land development plan for a Wawa convenience store became focused on whether Bethlehem Township's zoning was unconstitutional. He added the applicant had a "heavy burden" of proof for that argument and failed to meet it.
Preston summarized the applicant's case as one where property owner Mark Wagner believed the township was going to approve the plan, and when it did not, became "pissed off" it hadn't.
"That's why we're here," Preston said. Wagner's annoyance with the township's position "doesn't mean his zoning is unconstitutional," Preston added.
The evening began with cross-examination of Wagner Enterprises witness Charles Schmehl, a community planner, who testified Feb. 15 that there was no substantive difference to the Harvey's Corner site from a nearby CVS location, even though they were differently zoned.
Wagner Enterprises utilized four other witnesses over two sessions prior to Wednesday night.
Engineer Scott Pasterski testified on behalf of Wagner that the developer's plans would produce "very little difference" in additional traffic when compared to the nearby CVS. Under further questioning from Wagner Burkart, he stated that proposed road improvements Wagner Enterprises would make to mitigate peak-hour traffic increases would actually benefit the community beyond those peak-hour periods.
Michael Spiegel, a real estate project engineer with Wawa Corp., testified also on behalf of the applicant about the company's safety features as they relate to gasoline sales.
He testified that the on-site gasoline would be stored in three underground fiberglass gas storage tanks with dual departments that are double-lined. The site would receive roughly three fuel deliveries per week, with diesel sales proposed. Under questioning, Spiegel indicated the store would not court tractor-trailer gasoline sales.
At the Feb. 7 hearing, developer Mark Wagner testified that neighboring parcels with similar characteristics to his parcels were zoned Mixed-Use Village Overlay.
Wagner Burkart's second witness that evening was project manager Darrin Heckman, a senior project manager at Keystone Consulting Engineering. During lengthy testimony, Heckman stated his project plans had complied with various municipal agencies and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and they had received various approvals from other agencies to advance the project.
On Dec. 19, the township commissioners denied the complex in a 4-1 vote for failure to comply with eight ordinances, requirements or provisions in the zoning code.
Wagner Burkart argued that night the denial reasons were invalid, and the township "showed bad faith" toward the applicant.
The zoning hearing board is scheduled to publicly reveal its verdict April 26.