BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board approved variances Wednesday night that advance the plan to save the Dutch Springs quarry for scuba diving.
Developer Trammell Crow Co. could have put up two warehouses and fenced off the quarry but instead plans to chop the 4733 Hanoverville Road property into three lots to keep the lake open.
The water park will not open again, but scuba diving and training will continue if the plan receives final approval from Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships. The land is in both municipalities.
Part of the deal to keep the 50-acre quarry lake open, by appointment only, requires that all divers be supervised by a master diver. A few divers complained about having to be supervised, but board member Dave Chismar said the hearing was only for questions about zoning relief, not scuba protocol.
Matthew Nunn of Trammell Crow said his company recognized the importance of the quarry to recreational diving, scuba certification and the training of first responders. After talking with various diving groups, Trammell Crow chose Dive LLC, led by Jim Folk. Folk runs Atlantis Aquatics, a dive shop on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township.
"We like that they have ties with the local community," Nunn said of Folk's organization.
Folk said the quarry is uniquely suited for training and diving because of its excellent visibility, variable depth and convenient access points.
"You will not find anything within a 100-mile radius" that even comes close to the diving experience at Dutch Springs, he said of the former cement quarry. On a summer day, he said divers from several states visit the quarry, and spend money at local hotels and restaurants.
The quarry is in an area that is becoming a warehouse haven.
Under questioning from attorney Catherine E.N. Durso, who represents Trammell Crow, Michael Jeitner of Bohler Engineering said the two warehouses proposed, one each for Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, suit the Hanoverville Road site.
"The properties around us are zoned industrial," he said.
The four zoning variances needed to accommodate diving include relief to put up a "flag" lot, a property that has no road frontage, only a long driveway.
The board voted 4-1 to approve zoning relief. Chismar, Steve Szy, Paul Weiss and Richard Pelizzoni voted in favor of all four variances.
Board member Rodman Law said the plan to save the quarry is creative and has a "laudable" goal but with a Dr. Seuss reference, said he would be "the Grinch" and voted "no," saying the proposal did not meet all requirements.
When the plan to build warehouses and possibly close the quarry was first reported, the regional diving community went into the depths of despair. The plan to save it did not satisfy some of the divers attending the meeting virtually.
Before the vote, two divers who said they are from New York state complained about the supervision requirement. When complaints continued as the meeting approached the 4.5-hour mark, Chismar shut them down.
"This has nothing to do with what we have before us," he said.
Mark Walter, a diver from Nazareth, said supervised diving would be better than the alternative: no diving.
Durso said the next step for the three-lot proposal to save scuba diving is review by the planning commissions of the townships.
If the quarry were to fall into disuse, ownership of the lake and acreage would revert to the owner of the Lower Nazareth Township warehouse site.
Trammell Crow is a unit of CBRE Group, a global real estate and investment company.