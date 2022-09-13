BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday night ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex.
The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. Specifically, the Wawa would be located at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.
The company is seeking zoning relief from 10 township requirements, contesting the Zoning Officer Samantha Smith's code interpretations. Tuesday night's hearing was the second on the matter, with the first occurring Aug. 31.
After Wagner's attorney Julie Wagner Burkart concluded her case Tuesday night, zoning hearing board attorney Lawrence Fox took over. Citing case law, Fox said the zoning hearing board "has narrow jurisdiction in what it may act upon."
The narrow jurisdiction is salient because Wagner Enterprises wanted the zoning hearing board to "make the assumption" their property was in a mixed-use overlay district when rendering a verdict. The company has requested the township change the zoning to this district and that case will be heard next month. However, as of Tuesday night, the fact is the property in question is not in mixed-use overlay district.
As such, Fox said cases which are "predicated upon a hypothetical assumption" transcend "the board's authority or jurisdiction to render a decision."
Wagner Burkart said Fox's case law interpretation was flawed, saying her "hypothetical" scenario was not the same "hypothetical" scenario he cited in case law.
"This is not the same type of hypothetical," she said.
Nevertheless, Wagner Burkart sought a continuance of the case to the zoning hearing board's Dec. 21 meeting under the premise that the applicant's zoning district change request would prove successful and the case could be heard.
To compound matters, Chairman Dave Chismar said that instead of 10 variances, Wagner needs an additional two variances, increasing the total to 12 variances. Fox suggested Wagner Burkart review the code between now and the Dec. 21 meeting.