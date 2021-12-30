Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board had two big issues to consider Wednesday night but still found time to resolve a neighborhood issue.
Before the board reviewed the plan to save scuba diving at Dutch Springs and a proposal for a Wawa at the former Leiser's store on Nazareth Pike, it spent more than an hour on an issue that pitted neighbor against neighbor.
On one side, a young man who has started and expanded a business, Romig's Lawn and Landscaping. Brad Romig has been keeping his equipment on family property on Jefferson Street in the township. On the other side, neighbors who do not want a small business operating in their neighborhood. The Covid-19 pandemic added a twist to the issue.
Neighbor Ron Leposa spoke well of Romig and his family, but said the business has accumulated branches, logs and stumps on the property in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street.
"This is a residential neighborhood," he said. "If this is allowed to proceed, it sets a precedent. This is not a place for a business."
"If you allow this business to go on, what's going to stop other people?" asked neighbor Nancy Huber.
The area is zoned for residences, not businesses, but the retail strip of Stefko Boulevard is nearby, and a Wendy's restaurant is a short walk away. Zoning Officer Samantha Smith presented pictures to the board, showing vehicles and supplies on the property.
Romig conceded that "I took it a little too far" with debris on the property and said he has cleaned it up.
Two residents said they did not object to the business. Christopher Boye said the landscaping service does not affect parking on the street.
"I don't see it as an issue," Boye said.
Richard Potts, who said his home is closest to the lot, said he supports having the Romig operation on the property. Romig said he has one employee and that for most of the day, there is no activity on the land because he and his employee are out working.
Romig said the Covid-19 pandemic has made finding a new property for his vehicles and equipment difficult, and he pointed out that his situation is not unique. Because of the pandemic, many people are working from home and some park work vehicles at their house.
The hearing lingered on as neighbors returned to the podium in attempts to rebut each other's comments, but the issue was simple: a landscaping business is not allowed in a residential neighborhood.
After Romig's mother, Magdalena Simonka, said her son uses the lot for business vehicles and equipment, zoning board member Dave Chismar said she confirmed everything Smith had presented.
The board decided to give time for Romig to find a place for his business before any enforcement action begins. Steve Szy suggested providing six months of leeway, giving Romig until June 29. The board agreed on that unanimously, and after about 75 minutes, the issue was resolved.