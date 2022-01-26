BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | Bethlehem Township's worst intersection may finally get straightened out.
The crossing of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue is not even a traditional intersection, but two T-junctions. A driver heading south on Farmersville faces a stop sign when they reach Freemansburg, then faces heavy traffic to go left. Then there's a right turn to remain on Farmersville. A northbound vehicle faces the same scenario from the southern stretch of Farmersville.
Meanwhile, commuters and shoppers on Freemansburg Avenue have to watch out for drivers making quick left turns to catch small gaps in traffic.
The intersection has been a problem for decades and only grown worse as development in the township and nearby has surged.
There is hope for a change now. Hope, but no timeline yet.
"Everything's moving in the right direction as far as acquiring funding and putting plans together," Bethlehem Township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush said Tuesday.
Raudenbush said the goal is to move the northern stretch of Farmersville Road to the east, using part of the school property, to align it with the southern route. Then a traffic light would go up at the new intersection.
While the problem at the so-called intersection is obvious, solutions are difficult. In this case, multiple levels of government are involved: the township; the Bethlehem Area School District, which owns land at the northeast corner of Farmersville and Freemansburg; the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, which can help direct funds to projects, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
That makes for an "alphabet soup" including the BASD, PennDot, and the LVTS, which is an affiliate of the LVPC (Lehigh Valley Planning Commission).
There are a lot of moving pieces that need to fall into place and fixing a decades-old problem will not be cheap. An earlier estimate of the total cost was about $7 million. The Lehigh Valley Transit Study has placed the project on its long-range plan, making it eligible for state and federal funding. Whether it will be selected might be known by July.
Raudenbush said the township has had productive talks with the LVTS and the school district about the intersection. A BASD statement in November indicated that the intersection should be aligned but noted that details such as turning lanes and curbs need to be settled.
The township has moved ahead with some study of potential intersection designs, which could include turning lanes on Freemansburg Avenue. The double T-junction is not the only traffic problem in Bethlehem Township, but Commissioner John Merhottein said last year, emphatically, that it is the worst.
"We were moving forward with that, not counting on any federal or state money," Raudenbush said. Now that the intersection is part of the regional long-range plan, that money from above may flow to the project and that could be what pushes it ahead.
There are no guarantees yet, Raudenbush said, but the outlook is brighter.
"We have had a lot of constructive talks," she said. "We will know more later this year."