BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday night to amend its 2021 capital budget to use $150,000 from cash reserves to complete the Rodgers Street maintenance facility building.
The city has already removed asbestos and demolished the maintenance facility, which was a former Naval Reserve facility, at Rodgers and Lewis streets and has to replace it with a pole barn building.
The facility houses the city's bureaus of traffic and of ground maintenance.
Originally estimated at $1.4 million, the project is costing closer to $2 million because of the current construction bid environment.
At a finance committee last month, the administration explained the project now had a deficit of $600,000.
While it was able to use funds from public works, there was still a shortfall of $150,000.
The administration recommended council amend the capital budget to transfer the needed funds from cash reserves.
City Controller George Yasso told council Wednesday night that while the amount asked for was relatively low, he had concerns about granting access to cash reserves in order to fill in an underestimated budget.
"The answer should be no," Yasso said. "This is a pandemic budget already bolstered with cash reserves. I understand these are unforeseen economic factors, but it is not a good idea to finish this (construction) budget with the cash balance."
Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt agreed with Yasso and said she would not support the request.
But Councilman J. William Reynolds — who was just elected as Bethlehem's new mayor — reasoned that if council said no, it would mean that the money would have to come out of American Rescue Plan funds.
"The project needs to get done," he said. "From a practical point, whether we take it out now or take it out later from ARP funds, I don't think there's really a difference."
In related business, council awarded the following contracts to complete the Rodgers Street project:
- $135,921 for rlectrical work to Billitier Electric Inc., Allentown.
- $174,000 for plumbing work and $127,000 for HVAC/ventilation system work, both to KC Mechanical Service Inc., Mt. Bethel.