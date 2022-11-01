BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records.

That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago.

The shopping center is at 3650 Nazareth Pike, just north of Josh Early Candies.

The deal reflects the growth in interest in real estate in north Bethlehem and the township, as apartments pop up along Linden Street. Not far to the west, Apple Tree Plaza, a smaller retail center at 3301 Bath Pike, was sold in July for $6.1 million.

Apple Tree Plaza is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Route 512 and Route 22, while the Bethlehem Village Shoppes mall is on busy Nazareth Pike leading north to Route 22 and two larger strip malls just south of the highway. Linden Street in Bethlehem becomes Nazareth Pike after it crosses the Oakland Road border with Bethlehem Township.

The strip is home to the Bloc marijuana dispensary; the court of Magisterial District Judge Sandra McClure, AutoZone, Atlantis Aquatics, Callahan Driving School and other businesses.

The sale was made between two limited liability companies, or LLCs. The LLC structure is often used to buy and hold real estate because it limits personal liability, thus shielding investors' assets, and it may can provide other advantages over sole ownership.

The new owner is NP Village LLC, which bought the 8.7-acre property from 303-305 W. Main Street LLC. The last sale of the property, according to county records, was in May 2020, when it went for $4.5 million. The price rose $1.85 million since that deal.

The 2020 sale was arranged by Colliers, which said the purchaser was a Bucks County private buyer. The strip mall covers 31,450 square feet.