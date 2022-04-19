BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Northampton County woman got a special surprise Tuesday on the eve of her 107th birthday.

Jessie Madura was given balloons, flowers, and, of course, cake at her apartment in Bethlehem.

She was also visited by students from Notre Dame Elementary School.

Madura said the key to living a long life is keeping your body busy.

"My idea was when I was working, every time I got so tired I couldn't stand it, I knew I was going to die. But I never did. So I went on and on and on for all these years and finally when I quit working, here I am," Madura said.

Madura, who lives with her son, Frank, said she was a waitress for nearly 50 years.

