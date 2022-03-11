BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Using the word tough to describe 56-year-old Chelle Benner would be an understatement.
10 years ago, Benner went from morbidly obese to the best shape of her life. She became a Spartan Racer, taking on grueling uphill obstacle courses, including jumping over a pit of fire.
But then in 2018, Benner started having bathroom issues, and noticed a lot of blood. A colonoscopy revealed cancer had metastasized in her lymphatic system.
"I called my primary care," Benner said. "And she told me you have created a lean mean fighting machine now you’re going to use it, and just her telling me that I was like, OK let’s go," Benner said.
Benner underwent chemo, radiation and surgery. Now three years cancer free, she's urging people to get screened.
Last year, the screening age was lowered from 50 to 45.
"The problem is getting insurance companies to pay for that because technically those laws don’t go into effect until 2023," Benner said.
Benner says if you have warning signs, you should fight to get your screening from the insurance company or get a free screening at places like the colorectal cancer alliance.
Doctors say with early detection, colorectal cancer is treatable.
Benner is back to Spartan racing and hopes her story will inspire others to take charge of their health.