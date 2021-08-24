BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We've all seen the horrific images - people doing all they can to get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Bethlehem resident Ferzana Ramin is doing all she can to stay calm as she knows her family is among the crowds of people.
"It's definitely an emotional roller coaster, I need to be strong," Ramin said.
Her aunt, and her two daughters, son, daughter-in-law and grandson have tried once, twice, and a third time to get to their only hope, the airport in Kabul, only to be turned around by the Taliban each time. So they tried a 4th time.
"The 4th time is when they really fought for it and pushed through and got physically abused in the process, it took 48 hours to get to the gate, once they got to the gate, they were turned away by soldiers due to the fact that they did not have a VISA or green card," Ramin said.
So they tried a 5th time. As of Tuesday morning they were at the airport in hopes of getting on any flight, as time runs out.
"They're in fear, especially the women because they're oppressed there because they don't have many rights, they're being married off to Taliban leaders. My two cousins are both young females, which puts them at high risk. They also worked for the U.S. government, which puts them at high risk," Ramin said.
Ramin has reached out to a number of politicians and have heard back from a few of their offices, but nothing concrete, which is what she needs, any help she can get right now. She says they have paperwork and ID's on them, as she fears what will happen if they get turned away this time.
"I'm super afraid of them being left behind there and them being potentially...getting killed," Ramin said.