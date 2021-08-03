BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It is just days before Musikfest begins, and Northampton County has been seeing a spike in new COVID cases.
"It's always a concern having a large event in the midst of, you know, what we're seeing with cases increasing," said Bethlehem Health Director Kristen Wenrich.
Northampton is now the only county in the state in the high-transmission category. Wenrich says the designation comes from a rolling average of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the last few days.
She says the health department has been working closely with Musikfest officials on mitigation efforts.
"But luckily most of Musikfest is outdoors, there's plenty of space where it's on the south side and the north side, so hopefully people will be able to somewhat socially distance," Wenrich said.
Musikfest officials say visitors will have plenty of hand sanitizer stations, and masks will be available for sale.
"It is about personal responsibility. It's about what you're comfortable with but we are certainly going to follow the CDC guidelines and that pertains especially during Musikfest to those indoor facilities, the recommendation to wear a mask," said ArtsQuest President Kassie Hilgert.
Hilgert says those who don't want to face the crowds can check out off-peak hours or virtual offerings, and merch is always available online.
She says no matter how people choose to fest, it's important to have a good time.
"We'd love some level of normalcy come back, we'd love to see all the small businesses that depend on this festival have a fantastic turnout," Hilgert said.
Health officials say they too will be at the 10-day festival, signing people up to be vaccinated.