BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board tabled a variance request for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border Wednesday night at City Hall.

The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAXL-LLC, calls for the development of three five story buildings and one four-story building totaling 317 apartment units on an 8.74-acre lot at 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem and along Hanover Avenue in Allentown on an 8.74 tract, south of the Lehigh Shopping center on West Union Boulevard.

The development will be known as Hanover Apartments.

The applicant sought a dimensional variance for building length. A total of up to 290 feet is proposed, while 180 feet is permitted. Additionally, a variance is required to allow parking on the street level of the building along West Broad Street. The parking use is proposed in lieu of required commercial use on the front street level.

James Preston, an attorney representing the applicant, sought the postponement to seek clarification from the city's planning commission. He noted "concern" that the planning commission's solicitor, Matthew Deschler, was in attendance during Wednesday night's meeting.

"Somehow I ended up at a hearing with the planning commissioner’s solicitor taking a position that I believe is averse to the planning commission," Preston said.

Given the "mixed signals," Preston told the zoning hearing board he "will go back to the planning commission and come back to you with a definitive issue with how they feel about this project. I don't think we have that now. In fact, I'll be honest with you, I'm confused myself."

The hearing is continued until April 12.

A sketch plan presented to planners at their Feb. 9 meeting revealed the apartment buildings would be between 250 and 280 feet long. For this to be realized, BAXL must secure a variance from the zoning code, which limits them to 180 feet. Another variance is required to allow parking on street level in lieu of the required commercial space. The developer must also pay the city $475,500 in recreation fees alone.

Director of Planning Darlene Heller said the city received comments from neighboring residents related to the building's height, parking, traffic, water mitigation and noise. Planners are recommending a four-foot barrier to screen a parking area and to mitigate lighting from carrying to neighboring properties.

Planners did not make a recommendation on zoning relief at that meeting. On Wednesday night Preston described their review of the plan as "well received."