BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday denied an appeal related to lot size for the Hanover Apartments proposal calling for 317 apartments on land straddling the Bethlehem/Allentown border.

An appeal from BAHX LLC asked for a dimensional variance for building length. The requirement is 180 feet, with 290 feet proposed. The board denied granting this variance.

It did, however, grant a variance for another ask from BAHX LLC to allow parking on the street level of the building along West Broad Street. According to board documents, parking use was proposed instead of the required commercial use on the front street level.

The entire plan, proposed by developer Norton Herrick, calls for four buildings on 8.74 acres at a former auto dealership site, where Hanover Avenue in Allentown meets West Broad Street, Bethlehem — a couple of blocks south of the Lehigh Shopping Center. Most of the "Hanover Apartments" land is in Bethlehem.

The proposal has raised complaints from people on both sides of the border. Concerns about traffic, noise and water runoff have been presented at earlier meetings.

The plan encompasses four parcels of land: 2211 W. Broad St., 2235 W. Broad St., 2220 Florence St. in Bethlehem, and 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown.

Herrick is also the developer behind the plan to convert the former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem into more than 1,000 housing units.

Elliott Avenue apartments

In other news, the zoning hearing board approved variances that could pave the way for several Bethlehem parcels to transform from trash littered to offering housing in the form of eight single-family units on Elliot Avenue.

According to Monty Kalsi, managing member with R&D Homes LLC, through which the property was purchased, the lot is heavily wooded and littered with trash.

"It's being used as a dumping ground right now," Kalsi said.

Located at 1742, 1746-48, and 1800 Elliott Avenue, the project comprises three parcels totaling 24,000 square feet, and falls within the city's RG medium density residential zoning district.

According to board documents, prior approval was granted on Aug. 1, 2022, for eight dwelling units; 3,000 square feet of lot area per dwelling; and a variance to reduce the minimum separation between access drives and dwellings from 15 feet to zero feet.

The new asks to the zoning hearing board came about after a detailed survey was completed where significant sloping was identified. Once a concept plan was mapped on the parcels, Kalsi said, he and his team realized additional variances were needed.

"...We invested more time and effort and got a survey on the property," Kalsi explained. "There are a lot of steep slopes in this parcel."

For instance, a 20-foot elevation drop exists between the combined parcels' east and west sides.

While the topography of the lots created some design challenges, Chris Geary of Acela Architects said there were also some upsides.

"We wanted to get out of the steep slopes as much as possible," Geary said.

By working with the land, it was possible to create parking underneath the buildings. This change saved more existing trees than the previous plan, he said, and a reduction of 2,000 square feet in impervious surface was achieved.

Going into the hearings, the project's requests related to city requirements about lot size, impervious coverage and steep slopes were requested.

Specifically, a 10-acre limit is required for minimal lot coverage. Still, the project proposes 9.33 acres for minimal lot coverage in steep slopes, maximum impervious coverage of 5% in steep slopes with 46% proposed, and maximum tree removal with steep slopes of 25% with 79% proposed.

The variances were granted under three provisions: the square footage includes unopened or paper streets adjacent to the property; any easements or right of ways for utilities located under those streets be granted; and any retaining walls be created in compliance with any applicable ordinances.