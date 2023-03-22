BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception request to convert an existing vacant commercial facility into a gas storage facility Wednesday night at city hall.
The special exception request, offered by Roberts Oxygen Company on behalf A Team East LLC, is slated for 1160 Win Drive. The only storage on the site would be non-flammable carbon dioxide, and all cylinders of gases would be packaged for delivery or pickup before being stocked at the facility.
David Garner, regional manager for Roberts, said the company is a wholesale distributor of compressed gases, equipment and safety supplies. The company services beverage, industrial, commercial, manufacturing, construction, medical and first responder customers.
Roberts would transfer service of Lehigh Valley clients from three current locations to the 1160 Win Drive address.
The company will add a security system to the site, in addition to constructing a fence securing an existing 10 foot by 50 foot concrete pad. A firewall will be placed on the pad to separate flammable and oxidizer cylinders outside the building. Roberts will utilize existing shelving in the building to store equipment and safety supply inventory.
The company plans also to add a tractor-trailer exit from the property using two existing entrances and exits. The tractor-trailer exit is expected to be 165 feet by 25 feet.
Garner, who has been with the company 34 years, said there had been "no major accidents" during his lengthy career. A leak of carbon dioxide would be outside ,and "would dissipate on the ground and is not in a confined area," he said.
If the company would ever wish to store anything flammable on the property, it must return before the board.
Other news
In other business, zoners granted a dimensional variance from parking setback requirements for two proposed multi-family dwellings at 2897 Easton Ave. The parking setback requirements are 15 feet, and the applicant sought a reduction to 5 feet.
In other news, the board granted relief to Lehigh Valley Self Storage to install a commercial wall sign greater than the 25 feet from the ground that is permitted. The mounted sign would be 29.5 feet.