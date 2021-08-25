BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School has been looking for a new home for a few years, and for now at least, it has found one down the street and across Schoenersville Road.
The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board unanimously approved Wednesday a variance for the school to operate at 2040 Avenue C, the 46-year-old headquarters of FLSmidth Inc. The building is in a "planned industrial" zone where schools are not a permitted use, thus requiring board approval.
The site is about three-quarters of a mile from LVA's 1560 Valley Center Park, Hanover Township, Northampton County, base.
LVA is in its 20th year of operation. The school has been looking for a new location — first in Hanover Township, and more recently, in Bethlehem Township. LVA rents in Hanover but will own the Avenue C building.
"We're still working through the process in Bethlehem Township," the school's CEO Susan Mauser said after the meeting.
LVA's lease expires in 2023, and the Avenue C location will be ready by then. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process in Bethlehem Township, LVA Board of Trustees President Martin Smith said Tuesday.
Attorney Jim Preston, noting that the meeting was running late and perhaps sensing a favorable vote, presented seven witnesses who each testified briefly in favor of the variance.
Doug Litzenberger, chief financial officer of FLSmidth, said the company does not need the 216,000-square-foot building anymore. FLSmidth, which provides equipment to the mining and minerals industries, will relocate in smaller quarters in Bethlehem, he said.
Real estate experts Matthew Dorman of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. and Cindy Feinberg, who works locally, said the FLSmidth headquarters is best suited for a single large tenant, but the Lehigh Valley market favors smaller office spaces. Architect Sylvia Hoffman said the building is not suited for conversion for use as a multi-tenant building.
Engineer Justin Massie said that while education is not a permitted use in the P-I district, a school would be allowed on some adjacent properties, and traffic expert John Wichner said the 15-acre site is prepared to handle the vehicle trips the school will generate.
The zoning board vote was 5-0 in favor of allowing the school to move in.
After the meeting, Mauser said the Bethlehem Area and Saucon Valley school boards must approve a move by the charter. The Bethlehem board opposed the Bethlehem Township move and the $80 million price tag on the proposed campus there.
Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy is an avid opponent of Pennsylvania's charter law, which he says allows charters to operate without public oversight, while spending millions of public dollars.