BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night approved a series of variances requested by developers who want to build 54 apartments in two, three-story buildings on a vacant lot at 2897 Easton Ave.
By 2-1 votes, the board granted variances allowing the complex to exceed the 2.5 stories allowed in the single-family residential zoning district, extending the building length by 6 feet beyond the permitted 180 feet, and providing for the 2,215 square feet of lot area per dwelling — below the 8,000 square feet required.
The board also set conditions that the plan not exceed the proposed 54 units and that the developers install appropriate buffering and fencing to shield the development from neighboring properties. Board member Jessica Lee cast the dissenting votes.
The 2.7-acre lot, across from a retail center anchored by a Giant supermarket, once was home to Kospia's Nursery & Landscape.
The review of the proposed apartment project dominated the nearly five-hour meeting, forcing the board to trim its agenda as the meeting lengthened.
A group of neighboring property owners objected to the project, saying it would add to the traffic congestion on Easton Avenue and side streets, a situation they said would be compounded with the proposed apartment development at the former Bethlehem Drive-In property just east of the site in Bethlehem Township.
Neighbors also expressed concerns about the development's effects on stormwater runoff, property values, noise and how the scale of the project would be incompatible with the rest of the neighborhood.
The project is being proposed by Dominic Villani of Bethlehem and John Tallarico of Nazareth.
Villani told the board that the existing traffic signal at the entrance of the property, which also regulates traffic in and out of the shopping center, will help control traffic. An engineer working on the project's behalf also noted that traffic from a 54-unit apartment complex would be considered insignificant by the state Department of Transportation.
The property was approved for office and retail use in 2008, but the developers sought relief because the property is not well situated for single-family dwellings or any of the other non-residential or other allowed uses.
The plans filed with the city show one entrance to the proposed apartments directly across from the entrance to the shopping center. A three-story, 30-unit apartment building would face Easton Avenue, and a second three-story, 24-unit building is planned for the eastern edge of the property, which is just east of High Point Drive.
Villani said the units would be affordable, perhaps $1,700 a month, about 10% to 15% less than rent in downtown Bethlehem. He said the units will be geared toward middle class working people.
Groundbreaking on the project is a year or more away, he said, adding that the plan needs to be refined, with traffic and other engineering studies, for submission to the city planning commission.
Attorney James Holzinger, representing the developers, said the proposal represents "a tough case" because the family residential zoning district is restrictive. He said the developers demonstrated the uniqueness of the lot, which forced them to place buildings in unusual configurations. He said the proposed use for apartments is reasonable.
Villani noted that the lot is not suitable for single family housing, and its 2008 approval for office and retail use no longer makes sense in today’s economy.