A Taco Bell with a drive-thru may be coming to South Bethlehem, pending review by the city's Zoning Hearing Board.

The proposed location is 1620 E. Fourth St. in an Industrial Redevelopment (IR) zone. The use as a restaurant requires a special exception to the zoning code. The property is about three blocks east of the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.

The zoning appeal was filed by Summerwood Corp. on behalf of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park Inc., according to the meeting agenda. Northampton County records show that Lehigh Valley Industrial Park owns the 3.3-acre lot. Summerwood operates "quick-service" restaurants, an industry term for "fast food."

Taco Bell was founded in 1962 in Downey, California, by Glen Bell, who had created his own version of a "crunchy taco" 11 years earlier. Customers called the filled tortillas "tay-kohs" at first, according to Taco Bell's website. Over the years, the menu has included quesalupas, nacho fries and Doritos Locos Tacos.

There are now more than 7,200 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 1,000 international Taco Bells.

Yum! Brands owns Taco Bell, along with KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol YUM. The closing price Tuesday was $142.94. At that price, Yum! Brands is worth $40 billion.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. in Town Hall. It will also be available on the city's YouTube channel.

Also that night, the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School is applying for zoning relief for signs outside its 2040 Avenue C building, and to put up a six-foot high fence.

