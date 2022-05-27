Bethlehem City Hall sign

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's budget and finance director has been terminated, according to a statement from the city.

Mark Sivak was terminated for violation of numerous city policies following a City of Bethlehem investigation that began in January 2022, according to the city's statement. 

Sivak's conduct is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, the city said.

The city said it could not provide more information at this time.

The District Attorney's Office said Friday there would not be an arrest or charges Friday in connection with the investigation. The DA's office said it would provide more details when they become available.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you