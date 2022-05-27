BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's budget and finance director has been terminated, according to a statement from the city.
Mark Sivak was terminated for violation of numerous city policies following a City of Bethlehem investigation that began in January 2022, according to the city's statement.
Sivak's conduct is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, the city said.
The city said it could not provide more information at this time.
The District Attorney's Office said Friday there would not be an arrest or charges Friday in connection with the investigation. The DA's office said it would provide more details when they become available.