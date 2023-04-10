BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you're planning to go to the Celtic Classic this year, leave the cash at home.

The 2023 festival will be cashless, said the Celtic Cultural Alliance, the nonprofit that puts on the event in Bethlehem.

Food and drink vendors will only accept credit, debit or other electronic payments, helping to speed up lines, said the CCA executive director. She said other events and venues have made the change with great success, and that since the pandemic, people have come to expect electronic payments.

There will be gifts card available to buy with cash at the event, which is set for Sept. 22-24. The Celtic retail merchants will still accept cash.