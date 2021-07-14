BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Convergent, a Bethlehem-based provider of information technology, is expanding into Montgomery County.
Convergent said in a statement that it will open a location in August in Plymouth Meeting. That office will be the company's base for sales and service in the Philadelphia area.
"Expanding into the metro Philadelphia area provides us a base of operations to support our clients and is a catalyst for continued growth," Convergent Chief Executive Officer Christopher Jones said in the statement.
The company also has a Wyomissing, Berks County, location.
Jones said Convergent is also expanding its marketing agreement with Helm Partners, a technology advisory company in Plymouth Meeting. Helm's expertise includes cyber security and network strategies.
Convergent has been serving clients for more than 45 years, according to the company's website.