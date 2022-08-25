BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Drivers and pedestrians got a crash course in crosswalk safety this afternoon in Bethlehem.

PennDOT teamed up with city police, the Bethlehem School District, the city's health department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for a pedestrian safety event.

It was held at the intersection of New and Fairview Streets.

Officials said, with the start of the school year, now is an especially important time to remind drivers to be on alert.

"A lot of the kids are going to be crossing the street, utilizing the crosswalks to walk to school," Bethlehem Health Bureau's Sherri Penchishen said. "It's just important that motorists have heightened visibility, higher visibility, and higher usage of the crosswalks during the school season."

Drivers were reminded that pedestrians have the right of way when they are in a crosswalk.