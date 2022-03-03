Domaci Home Pop-Up Shop

Furniture and home-decor retailer Domaci will open a Home Pop-Up Shop March 12 at 521 Main Street in Downtown Bethlehem.

The new store provides the opportunity to see last-chance and new furniture models, and opening weekend events will include a preview night for MYdomaci Rewards members, sales, entertainment, giveaways and refreshments.

Domaci (Czech for home) was founded in 2015 by Derrick and Warren Clark as an e-commerce home-furnishings business. The Clarks opened the brick-and-mortar store on Main Street in 2016.

The pop-up gives customers the chance to see the expanded Domaci Home and Market shops on Main Street in preparation for the grand reopening of Domaci Home later this year.

"Derrick and I are excited for the upcoming expansion and the opportunity to share even more great furniture and decor items with our guests," Warren Clark said in a statement. "While we have always had (and will continue to have) a multitude of additional options for our guests to shop online, we appreciate the importance of being able to see and feel some key pieces in person."

"The pop-up is an introduction to our home store," Derrick Clark said.

The Domaci concept was redefined as two retail concepts in 2020. Domaci Market carries everyday items including personal-care products. Domaci Home & Design Studio provides a home-furnishings shopping experience with thousands of furniture and decor items available in the store and online.

Domaci Home will carry a larger selection of items. The space is being redesigned, with a reopening planned for the spring or summer of this year.

Pop-up store events will start from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, with a VIP Preview Night for Mydomaci Rewards members. The Pop-Up shop will be open to all starting March 12.

 
