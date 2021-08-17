BETHLEHEM, Pa. – About 40 residents of Bethlehem's leafy Edgeboro neighborhood showed up for a city council committee meeting Tuesday to save their trees.
They came prepared. They came with pride. They came with passion. One man apparently came angry, and after hearing the rules of public comment at meetings, threatened to "tell the mayor" on a city employee (not an uncommon threat).
They also came with a misconception: that a mass tree-felling is on the way as part of the paving of Elm and Maple streets next year.
"We're not going to remove trees unless we absolutely have to," Director of Public Works Michael Alkhal said. Of 29 trees examined for potential root conflicts with the paving, "We think one will have to be removed."
Alkhal said 20 of the 29 examined will not be affected by the road work; eight are close but can be saved, leaving one lone victim. As of now, at least. The project will not start until next May at the earliest.
"I'm not sure how it got to the point where folks got the impression that many would be removed," Alkhal said. Another city employee speculated that social media played a role.
A few residents said trees were marked with paint to indicate pending termination. Alkhal said the curbs, not the trees, were marked, and that paint marks are not death sentences.
Some residents said Councilwoman Paige van Wirt told them to show up at the 5:30 p.m. public works committee meeting. The tree issue was not on the agenda, but Chairwoman Grace Crampsie Smith allowed the residents to speak.
After Alkhal made it clear that there would be no "Nightmare on Elm Street," four residents spoke in defense of their mostly unthreatened arboreal splendor.
Jeffrey Hutwelker of Maple Street said the city could find alternatives to removing any trees, and noted the value of greenery in the neighborhood, and by extension, the world. Trees play a role in fighting climate change.
"People moved to the neighborhood because of the trees," said Johanna Brams of Elm Street. "We do not want any trees removed."
Other residents suggested that a town meeting be held, even after Alkhal said only one tree is at risk.
The city values street trees as much as the residents do, he said.