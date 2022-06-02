BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's now-former budget and finance director is accused of using city money to order thousands of dollars worth of electronics, then reselling them and pocketing the money.
Mark Sivak, who was fired from his city position last week amid the investigation, is facing felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property and two other counts, announced the Northampton County district attorney on Thursday.
Authorities allege the 44-year-old ordered cell phones from the city's account, as part of his role in distributing cell phones to city employees, but instead of distributing them, he resold them and pocketed the cash.
Documents show he sold a total of 31 city cell phones between 2019 and April 2022, for a total of $12,630, the DA said.
Sivak also admitted to ordering other electronics, worth about $2,500, from the city's Verizon account, and keeping them for himself, the DA said. Those items included VR headsets, a speaker, an iPhone and more.
The investigation started in January of this year when the city controller noticed unusual activity in a city-owned bank account, and eventually found withdrawals from the city account into Sivak's personal bank account. Sivak initially told police he sells used electronics and has the third-party reseller send payments to the city's PayPal to avoid paying taxes on those items.
Further investigation uncovered the cell phones were ordered from the city's account, officials said.
Sivak is expected to turn himself in to Bethlehem police later Thursday, the DA said.
According to his public LinkedIn page, Sivak had worked as the city's Finance Director since March 2007.