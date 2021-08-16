BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's Historic Conservation Commission was due to meet Monday to review items including the five-story apartment building proposed for 307 E. Third St., but the meeting was called off on short notice.
Short enough that at least one commissioner showed up at city hall to review the seven agenda items.
A sign at Bethlehem's rotunda said "scheduling conflicts" caused the cancellation. One man suggested, "They couldn't get a quorum," meaning not enough of the commissioners were available to meet.
The commission reviews changes in the exteriors of buildings in the South Bethlehem Historic Conservation District and the Mount Airy Neighborhood District in west Bethlehem. It makes recommendations to city council, the final arbiter of whether a proposed new look will receive a Certificate of Appropriateness.
The canceled meeting's agenda included several routine items, such as new signs and the replacement of rotted porch posts with vinyl-covered posts.
Two big items were also listed: Peron Development's proposed five-story building on East Third Street, with retail space on the first floor and one- and two-bedroom apartments above.
Another large project on Monday's agenda was the plan to demolish the building at 217 Broadway, formerly the Broadway Social nightclub, and later the Revel Social, also closed.
According to the calendar on the city's website, the Historical Architectural Review Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 4 was also canceled. HARB reviews proposed changes in the Bethlehem Historic District.